Score four AirTag loop cases for a fraction of what Apple charges at under $6.50 (Save 30%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four MoKo AirTag Loop Cases for $6.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $9, today’s offer shaves just over 30% off and comes within $0.30 of the all-time low. This deal shakes out to roughly $1.50 per case, which is a far cry lower than Amazon’s sale price for just one of Apple’s official Loop offerings. If you are on the hunt for some versatile AirTag holders, this deal could be for you. You’ll get four silicone holders that can be looped around a pet’s collar, backpack, purse, and much more. The design is sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and even washable. Raised edges along the side add a layer of protection that acts as a buffer for AirTags whenever bumps or drops occur.

Another piece of gear that could make your life easier is the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s perfect for folks that would like to have a multi-tool, but don’t want anything bulky. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip will make this a cinch to clip onto a keychain, backpack, and more, much like the AirTag loop cases above.

If you’d rather have an AirTag case that offers up some retro flair, check out elago’s iPod shuffle and SNES AirTag cases. Thanks to some on-page coupons, these are currently priced as low as $11. These look fantastic and go above and beyond with fun styles that are bound to turn some heads. And if you are on the hunt for any Apple-branded deals, you can find the latest offers in our dedicated guide.

MoKo AirTag Loop Case features:

Protective cover made of sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, washable and soft silicone is professionally designed for 2021 newly released AirTag Finder

Compact protective anti-lost AirTag holder cover loop no need of extra keychain to hang to other things to help carry with your AirTag like keys, car keys as a key accessory, backpack, liner bags for tablet or dog collar as a pet tracker

