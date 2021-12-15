elago’s iPod shuffle and SNES AirTag cases make the perfect stocking stuffers from $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new W7 iPod shuffle-inspired AirTag Case for $10.79 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $13, today’s offer marks a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by about $0.50. Having launched ahead of Black Friday, elago’s latest release arrives to protect your AirTag with a unique look reminiscent of a now old school Apple product. Inspired by the iPod shuffle, this silicone case will not only provide some extra protection against damage, but a built-in ring allows you to affix the item finder to keys, backpacks, and more. Plus, these will make the perfect stocking stuffer for the Apple fan on your list. Hit the jump for some additional details.

If the person on your list is a bit more of a gaming fan, we’re also tracking a discount on elago’s W5 AirTag Case at $11.69 when clipping the on-page coupon. Matching the launch discount we saw back in October, this cover sports an SNES-inspired design, today’s offer is down from $13 and includes much of the same silicone form-factor as above with a bundled carabiner. Then just make sure you hit up our guide filled with all of the other best AirTag cases.

If you want to keep the iPod shuffle vibes going, Spigen just refreshed its retro case for the new AirPods 3. Arriving in various monochromatic colorways inspired by some of Apple’s original iPod shuffle, these new cases are now available for purchase to deck out your new AirPods in much of the same stylings as above.

elago W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with airtags! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the W7 case, which holds your tracking device securely while protecting it from everyday use and drops! Unlike other cases that are boring, doesn’t hold the tracker well, and doesn’t protect well, the W7 case was created to give you a sense of nostalgia with design that is a blast from the past – all while providing a perfect fit and excellent protection from daily use!

