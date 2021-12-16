TCL’s Alto R1 sound bar for Roku TV upgrades your home theater and ‘pairs in minutes’ at $91

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless 2-Channel Sound Bar for $91.60 shipped. Down from its list price of $180 and normal going rate of between $100 to $130 these days, this deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this recent release. Designed to work seamlessly with your Roku TV, this sound bar pairs with your setup wirelessly “in minutes” which helps you to keep the home theater neat and tidy since no extra cables are required. On top of that, a single remote controls your Roku TV and the sound bar, allowing for a simplified experience all around. Bluetooth is also in tow so you can enjoy streaming music wirelessly from your phone, too. Head below for more.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you can ditch the Roku integration to save some cash. TCL’s Alto 6 is a great option for those on tighter budgets. Delivering 2.0-channel audio, similar to the Alto R1, you’re losing out on Roku wireless connectivity here to drop the cost to $59.

Be sure to check out the Atgames Legends Gamer Mini that’s on sale today for another way to give your home theater an upgrade. Down to $77 today, the Gamer Mini packs 100 pre-loaded and licensed arcade and console titles to enjoy this holiday season as friends and family come over to visit.

More on the TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar:

SIMPLE WIRELESS SETUP WITH YOUR ROKU TV: The simple wireless setup means no running cables or drilling holes in your wall. Just plug it into power and pair it for clearer, louder TV sound.

UNBOXING TO LISTENING IN MINUTES: Inside the box you’ll find a quick start guide, power cable, and sound bar.

ONE REMOTE IS ALL YOU NEED: There’s no need to juggle an additional remote every time you want to adjust the volume or sound settings. Just use your existing Roku TV remote!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!