DEWALT’s 1/4-inch mechanics tool set includes 50 pieces for just $25 (Reg. $35)

Home Depot is offering DEWALT 1/4-inch SAE and Metric 50-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $24.97 shipped. Down $10 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve tracked at Home Depot. This mechanics tool set includes 22 bits, a 72-tooth ratchet, as well as 3- and 6-inch extensions and a carrying case. All of this combines to give you plenty of repair ability for smaller jobs, and the ratchet even has a 5-degree arc swing so you can use it in tighter areas. You’ll also find a screwdriver and bit set for other repairs around the house, making this a well-rounded kit overall. Head below for more.

For simple repairs, we recommend checking out the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Screwdriver for $15 on Amazon. Coming in at $10 less than today’s lead deal, this screwdriver packs 11 different functions in one. Sure, it doesn’t include a ratchet or sockets, but this will become an indispensable tool in your kit thanks to its extreme versatility and compact nature.

Speaking of tools, did you see Swiss+Tech’s 5-in-1 Knife Multi-Tool? it’s on sale for just $6.50 right now at Amazon and delivers five versatile functions to your pocket every time you leave the house. Designed to be a knife first and foremost, you’ll also find that it can act as a wrench for three different sized bolts and more.

More on DEWALT’s Mechanics Tool Set:

This 50-piece. Mechanics Tool set includes a variety of 1/4 in. drive tools as well as 22 bits. The 72 tooth count ratchet allows for a 5° arc swing for maneuverability in restricted areas. These tools feature a full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance.

