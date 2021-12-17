Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off best-selling Cole Haan styles from $45

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Update your shoes for a new year or finish your holiday shopping with deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $100, which is $220 off the original rate. These shoes feature a polished leather that’s highly versatile to dress up or down. They also have a cushioned insole that was designed to feel like your favorite running shoes. Plus, you can choose from two color options: tan or black. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire event here.

