Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off best-selling Cole Haan styles from $45

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Update your shoes for a new year or finish your holiday shopping with deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $100, which is $220 off the original rate. These shoes feature a polished leather that’s highly versatile to dress up or down. They also have a cushioned insole that was designed to feel like your favorite running shoes. Plus, you can choose from two color options: tan or black. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers $80 (Orig. $150)
- 2.Zerogrand Chukka Boots $100 (Orig. $320)
- Wyatt Penny Driver Driving Style Loafer $90 (Orig. $160)
- Warner Waterproof Chelsea Boots $180 (Orig. $320)
- Morris Chelsea Boots $100 (Orig. $250)
Our top picks for women include:
- Kimberly Waterproof Leather Booties $120 (Orig. $180)
- Nantucket Rugged Waterproof Hiker Boots $140 (Orig. $250)
- Chelsey Water Resistant Boots $160 (Orig. $300)
- The Go-To Pearson Loafers $90 (Orig. $150)
- Coco Sneakers $80 (Orig. $130)
