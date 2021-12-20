Columbia takes up to 50% off select gear + shipping by Christmas deadline, more

Columbia is currently offering up to 50% off select gear. Prices are as marked. Today is also the last day to score shipping that will arrive by Christmas as well. If you enjoy winter sports or have someone on your holiday list that does, the Alpine Action Insulated Ski Jacket is a great choice for gifting. It’s currently marked down to $85 and originally sold for $170. You can choose from four color options and this style was designed to help keep you warm in cool temperatures. This hooded jacket features a synthetic insulation as well as a thermal-reflective lining and the entire shell is water-proof, making it perfect for winter events. With over 440 positive reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

