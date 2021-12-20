Grab six stainless steel mixing bowls for just $14.50 Prime shipped (1-year low, 42% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls for $14.43 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this set typically sells for $25 with the $16 being the lowest offer we have tracked over the past year. This deal shaves well over $10 off, leaving you with 42% in savings. If you plan to craft some holiday snacks from the comfort of home, these stainless steel bowls could be worth having around. You’ll get a total of six bowls that each come in a different size so they can be easily nested inside one another. Sizes include 0.75, 1.5, 3, 4, 5, and 8 quarts. These all-purpose bowls are perfect for “prepping, mixing, stirring, to kneading dough like a pro.”

While you’re at it, why not use today’s savings to grab Tovolo’s Stainless Steel Mixing Spoon? With a price of $6 Prime shipped, it won’t break the bank, but will still give your kitchen a more high-end look. The heat-resistant silicone head can withstand up to 600-degree Fahrenheit temperatures and the entire utensil can handle going through the dishwasher.

Take an easier path when you let Ninja’s Foodi Blender/Processor do the work at $100 shipped. It looks great and packs a serious punch that can even tackle dough. This is thanks to a 1400-watt motor that’s ready to help you prepare all sorts of meals, snacks, and more.

FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls features:

  • With A range of 6 Sizes—¾, 1.5, 3, 4, 5, and 8 quart—metal mixing bowls add versatility and functionality to your kitchen. For all-purpose kitchen workhorses from prepping, mixing, stirring, to kneading dough like a pro 
  • Features an attractive mirror finish for an elegant look enhancing your kitchen. These metal bowls are easy to clean as well as odor, stain and taste resistant 

