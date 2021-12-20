Ninja’s Foodi SS201 Blender/Processor can also mix the dough at $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor for $99.99 shipped. While shipping has slipped beyond Christmas Day, Best Buy has it for the same price right now as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this is $50 off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon in 2021, and the lowest we can find. This combo appliance is great for cooking, baking, and daily smoothies, as it can act as a traditional blender, food processor, and dough mixer in one. Features include variable speed controls as well as six auto IQ presets for “one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.” You’re also looking at a 1400-watt motor, dishwasher-safe design, and everything you need to get going in the package. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re after a more traditional blender, our holiday roundup is still alive and well. You’ll find deals starting from $30 on everything from personal-sized models for daily protein shakes and the like alongside more robust options from Ninja, Breville, Vitamix, and more. You’ll find all of those still live deals waiting for you right here.

Another great utensil that comes in handy for holiday meals and family get togethers is the Cuisinart’s Electric Carving Knife bundle. Now down at a new Amazon all-time low alongside a host of other Cuisinart gear, be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for deals starting from $30 and our home goods hub for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor:

The 3-in-1 blender that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.

Smart TORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

Variable speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.

Power Blender & Processor Pitcher: crush, chop, and make dough conveniently in one pitcher.

6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

