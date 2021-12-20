Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off + free shipping: Outerwear, polos, more

Lululemon is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including outerwear, sweatshirts, polos, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Shift Stitch Crew Sweatshirt is currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $118. This sweatshirt is great for workouts or lounging alike and features material that wicks away sweat and dries quickly to keep you comfortable. It also pairs nicely with joggers, jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. Find even more deals from Lululemon below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!