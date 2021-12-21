Make your pet’s life easier this Christmas with Amazon’s anti-slip mat at $12.50 (Reg. $16)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Anti-Slip Pet Food and Water Mat for $12.26 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this mat generally sells for $16. This leaves you with over 23% in savings and comes within just over $1 of the lowest price we have tracked this past year. If you’ve ever watched your pet’s food dish scoot away from them as they eat, you may feel a bit bad for just how tricky this basic task happens to be sometimes. Thankfully this mat will remedy all of that without breaking the bank. It is made of grippy silicone, spans 24 by 16 inches, and sports a waterproof design. Plus, it’s able to arrive by Christmas, allowing you to get your beloved pet something they will unquestionably benefit from.

If your cat has a tendency to sharpen its claws on your furniture, you can help curb that behavior with something like SmartyKat Scratch Up at $4 Prime shipped. When we added a kitten to our home several months ago, we were desperate to find a way to keep our new family member from tearing into the furniture. Thankfully, we discovered a similar scratching pad and it has worked better than we ever could have imagined.

And when some food spills out of the dish, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum will make that mess incredibly simple to clean. Walmart has reduced the cost to $97 shipped, paving the way for you to affordably climb aboard the stick vacuum train. I’ve been using a Dyson unit for years now and never plan to go back to a traditional unit.

Amazon Basics Anti-Slip Pet Food and Water Mat features:

Rubber-like silicone placemat for under pet-food bowls and water dishes

Waterproof design helps protect floors from water spills and messy wet food

Anti-spill edge helps keep messes neatly contained

Anti-slip for secure placement; foldable for easy washing and flexible storage; stylish Blue color

Measures 24 by 16 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

