Dreametech’s latest robotic vacuum cleaners now on sale for the holidays, starting at $247

Dreametech is rolling out some notable discounts across its collection of popular smart vacuum cleaners. Suitable for helping to tackle the post-holiday cleanup or crossing vacuuming off the chore list indefinitely, these are some of the best prices of the year in either case. First up, we’re seeing the Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop fall to $247. Normally selling for $309, this is over 20% in savings. Head below for more details.

Save on Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum

Featuring both sweeping and mopping capabilities, the Dreametech D9 robotic vacuum is powered by a 3000Pa suction system. Regardless of which task you’ll be sending the new helper off to do, its 5200mAh delivers up to 150 minutes of runtime per charge. And to make the most of each session, integrated LiDAR mapping headlines all of the smart functionality.

Pairing with an app, you’ll be able to do everything from configure routine cleaning times to set up no-go zones and adjust other settings right from your smartphone. Though if you’d prefer to ditch the companion app altogether, there’s always the ability to just give orders to your smart speaker, thanks to Alexa support.

If you’re looking for an even more capable solution to handle the holiday mess or routine cleaning, the savings continue over to the Dreametech L10 Pro. This robotic vacuum arrives with some notable upgrades over the D9 model highlighted above, as well as an elevated price tag to match.

More holiday deals from Dreametech

Right now, Dreametech is dropping the going rate down to $391.99, delivering an extra $99 in savings from its typical $490 price tag. That’s 20% off the going rate and delivers one of the best prices to date in the process.

Stepping up the features, the more flagship L10 Pro certainly lives up to its name by sporting a more capable suction system. With 4000Pa of suction power, this robotic vacuum can handle everything from carpet to hardwood floors and all that falls in-between. There’s also improved obstacle avoidance and other smart navigation features that help make the most of its 150-minute runtime. Users can also utilize Alexa support for summoning your new autonomous cleaning helper without lifting a finger, as well as app support for setting custom schedules and more.

Readers can also check out the Z10 Pro – 2 in 1 robot vacuum + mop from Dreametech. The Z10 model features a self emptying dusk tank (after each clean) and also sports a 3 level water flow to avoid leakage or over watering. Head over to Dreametech for more on the high precision Z10 vacuum plus mop.

Readers can also check out more deals on Dreametech’s official Amazon store.

