Cricut Joy should still arrive by Christmas for the crafter in your life at $119

Amazon is offering the Cricut Joy for $119.20 shipped. Down from its $179 list price and around $130 normal going rate these days, this discount marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $99 on Black Friday and $114 in October. Cricut Joy is the company’s most budget-friendly machine, offering the ability to create small cards and signs with ease. The main thing to keep in mind with the Joy is its work surface is quite small, limited to just under 4.5-inches wide, though Smart Materials allow you to make cuts up to 20-feet long. But, if all you want to do is make cards or compact projects, the Cricut Joy is a fantastic option. Take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Cricut Tools Basic Kit for $13 on Amazon. Included here you’ll find tweezers, scissors, spatula, and a weeder to make cleaning up both vinyl or paper projects a breeze. In addition to that, consider checking out the Cricut Brayer, which will become an invaluable part of your Cricut setup. Though it won’t be necessary if you stick to Smart Materials, the Brayer is a must-have for vinyl or paper projects you use the included mat for. It’s $15 on Amazon and will become a go-to tool when creating.

The unique thing about the Cricut Joy is it’s entirely Bluetooth, meaning you don’t even have the option to plug it into your computer. Instead of using a desktop or laptop for the Joy though, we recommend picking up Apple’s latest iPad mini while it’s on sale for $629. You’ll find both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity available as well as 64GB of storage. The latest iPad mini also packs an edge-to-edge Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. You’ll be able to connect to the Joy over Bluetooth with the iPad for a cord-free experience that lets you easily design and cut in just minutes.

More on the Cricut Joy:

DIY Made Easy Whether you are new to DIY, or a seasoned crafter looking for a more convenient way to complete those quick projects. This smart little cutting, writing, and label making machine is perfect for you. Cricut Joy’s small size makes it the perfect gift for anyone

Add that personal touch adding that extra touch to your projects is easier than ever. Cricut Joy can make continuous cuts up to 4 feet and repeated cuts up to 20 feet using Cricut smart materials. (Available in Vinyl, HTV Iron On, and Label Vinyl varieties.) No cutting mat needed. Just load and go. Or use other popular materials like Cricut Infusible Ink, Cardstock, or Insert Cards using Cricut Joy Cutting Mats and Cricut Joy Card Mats

Get organized: See you later label maker. Cricut Joy can cut and write custom labels for a variety of home organization projects. Organizing the pantry, toiletries, storage bins and more with Cricut Smart Vinyl and Cricut Pens

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!