ECOVACS T8 AIVI laser robot vac/mop with live video feeds at $250 off + more from $140

Today only, as part of Epic Daily Deals, Smart Home Robotics (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Regularly up to $750, today’s offer is nearly $250 off, $300 below Best Buy’s current listing and $100 under the direct holiday pricing for the lowest we can find on this high-end model. If you’re looking for some serious power loaded with smart features, this one has laser mapping, AI object recognition, built-in mopping, and more. It also has novel on-demand live video that allows you to use the app to drive the vacuum around your home to check up on pets, capture still images, and even use the built-in speaker for two-way audio — it is basically also a smart home/pet camera. Three hour battery life can handle up to 3,200 square feet of floor space in one go as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More deals and details below.

If the high-end model above is overkill for your needs, you’ll want to browse through some of the Anker RoboVac options below that are either still at Black Friday pricing or now slightly lower:

Just be sure to check out the rest of today’s Amazon ECOVACS sale for additional models starting from $280 shipped and with up to $250 in savings to be had. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI:

Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping: Integrated suction, sweeping and mopping in one go. The large 240ml water tank can cover over 2,000 sq. ft. of mopping. Intergraded OZMO mopping system supports 4 levels of precise water control for your varying mopping need.

Intelligent AI Object Recognition: AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI models, avoiding collision and giving you uninterrupted cleaning.

On-demand HD Live Video: Drive DEEBOT through the app to any area of your home to look in on pets,

