Lululemon’s After Christmas Sale offers deals from $9 shipped (up to 60% off)

-
FashionLululemon
60% off from $9

Lululemon’s After Christmas Sale is live! Save up to 60% off best-selling styles with pricing starting at just $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. This is the perfect chance to update your activewear for the new year and achieve your goals. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s ABC Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $89, which is $39 off the original rate. These pants are extremely versatile and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. The lightweight, highly-breathable, and flexible material makes them great for workouts, lounging, traveling, and much more. Plus, the material is wrinkle-resistant to help keep you looking polished throughout the day. With over 1,000 positive reviews from Lululemon customers, these pants are rated 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Eddie Bauer’s Winter Event takes 50% off your pur...
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off:...
Uniqlo’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off ...
Backcountry takes up to 60% off its Holiday Shopping Sa...
ASUS ROG Swift 1080p monitor packs HDR10 and 360Hz refr...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver intelligent ANC...
Kobalt’s 18-inch corded electric string trimmer fall ...
9to5Toys’ Favorite Things of 2021: Poké Ball rep...
Show More Comments