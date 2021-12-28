Kobalt’s 65-pc. mechanic’s tool set includes sockets, nut drivers, bits, more for $10

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 65-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $9.98 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders over $45. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $9.48. Down from its $20 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. The kit includes 65 individual pieces as well as a 1/4-inch drive tool to help tackle various jobs around the house. There are 13 shallow 6-point sockets, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits. All of this comes in a case that has a spot for each item to keep everything neat and tidy. On top of that, Kobalt includes a hassle-free lifetime guarantee if anything breaks during normal use. Head below for more.

All things considered, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for multi-tool combo kits. For comparison, Craftsman’s 5-tool screwdriver kit is $10 at Amazon. However, the LENOX 6-in-1 multi-tool screwdriver can be picked up for $8 right now. Sure, it doesn’t do quite as much as the Kobalt set above, but at around 20% less, the savings could be worth it for your setup.

If you’re working in a garage shop, check the temperature before you head out. We spotted a deal earlier today that drops an indoor/outdoor thermometer to just $17 at Amazon. Down 41% from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the Kobalt Tool Set:

The smaller version of our 135-piece mechanic’s hand tool set, this 65-piece set offers a complete set of 1/4-inch drive tools to help you complete smaller jobs on the work site or at home. The case features a clear lid to allows you to identify your tools without opening the case.

