Moosejaw’s End of Season Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more

The Moosejaw End of Season Sale takes up to 40% off top brands including The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the North Face Allproof Stretch Jacket that’s currently marked down to $104 and originally sold for $149. This jacket is available in eight color options and is the perfect layering piece for cold weather. It looks nice paired over t-shirts, sweaters, and it also can be worn under parkas as well. This style is completely waterproof and infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

