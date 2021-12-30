ViewSonic’s M2 portable 1080p projector packs a 100-inch screen at $400 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

Today only, Woot is offering the ViewSonic M2 Portable 1080p Wireless Projector for $399.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $700 list price, today’s deal saves a full $300 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This projector allows you to enjoy a movie or game just about anywhere you go. It sets up in seconds and has automatic focus to help reduce the time required to get up and going. At around 9-feet from the wall you’ll have a 100-inch screen to enjoy your favorite flicks on. You’ll also find built-in Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers here to make this projector a full entertainment center. Head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Anker’s Nebula Capsule is a great alternative. The built-in battery allows this portable projector to run for up to four hours per charge, which is more than enough to get through even longer full-length movies like Avengers: Endgame, Lord of the Rings, or others. On top of that, it’s available on Amazon for $280 once you clip the on-page coupon, making it a compelling option for $120 less then you’d spend on ViewSonic’s model above.

After the movie, why not play a game with the family? Right now you can get the tournament-grade and regulation-size JOOLA 13mm thick ping pong table on sale for $224 at Amazon. This sale will be gone at midnight though, so be sure to check out our coverage to find out how you can give family game night a solid upgrade.

More on the ViewSonic M2 Portable Projector:

  • PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra-portable Full HD 1080p LED projector delivers convenient entertainment in nearly any room
  • BIG SCREEN PROJECTION: Shorter throw lens project up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches
  • PREMIUM AUDIO: Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers deliver room-filling audio (Bluetooth connection is for audio only)
  • STREAMING SIMPLIFIED: Livestream sporting events straight into your living room, binge shows on Netflix or Disney+ by adding a dongle (not included)
  • VIVID COLORS: 125% Rec. 709 color accuracy and HDR content support produces lifelike colors for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience
  • EASY SETUP: Get set up in seconds with auto-focus and horizontal/vertical keystone correction
  • APTOIDE UI: Download and watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube from the integrated Aptoide menu. *Copyrighted content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu CANNOT be mirrored or screencast. Download the apps onto the projector to view

