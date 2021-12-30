JOOLA’s 13mm ping pong table is down to a new all-time low at $224 on Amazon

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the JOOLA Inside 13 Ping Pong Table at $223.72 shipped. For comparison, this model normally fetchets between $280 and $370 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This ping pong table features a 13mm table and measures 72-inches long, making it a tournament-grade setup. Assembly is said to take just around 10 minutes from pulling it out of the box, and when you’re not playing ping pong it easily folds up thanks to the separation in the middle and 3-inch lockable casters. On top of that, the table can be used outdoors on clear sunny days, though you’ll want to pull it inside should rain be in the forecast. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this ping pong set that’ll have you up and going as soon as the table arrives. Included is four paddles and eight ping pong balls, all of which are required for any game. Available on Amazon for $30 once you clip the on-page coupon, this is an easy recommendation given how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal.

If you’re outfitting a game room with a ping pong table, Nanoleaf’s unique RGB wall lights will add an extra bit of flair to your setup. Right now Nanoleaf is on sale from $60 with various deals available. Of course, Nanoleaf works with HomeKit natively as well as Assistant and Alexa for voice controls and smart home automations. Sound interesting? Check out our previous deal coverage to find out more on how you can give your space a extra pop of color as we head into the New Year.

More on the JOOLA Ping Pong Table:

13mm MDF SURFACE TOURNAMENT QUALITY AT HOME: The JOOLA Inside Table Tennis Table is a competition grade, regulation size indoor ping pong table, perfect for playing in your home, office, or recreation center.

EASY AND QUICK ASSEMBLY: Set up this top performing table tennis table in approximately 10 minutes out of the box. The tournament grade regulation size 72″ ping pong net set has a convenient clamp system for quickly attaching and removing from the table.

SAFE, MOBILE, COMPACT STORAGE: The 2 halves and 3″ lockable wheels and casters makes this ping pong table easy to roll and move around when not in use. Can be used as an outdoor ping pong table on a clear, sunny day. Does not include ping pong paddles.

