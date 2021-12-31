Fossil’s Gen 5/E Wear OS Smartwatches down to the best prices of the year from $123

Amazon now offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $145.34 shipped. Typically fetching $199, you’re looking at the best price of 2021 at 27% off while coming within $8 of the all-time low set over a year ago. While not the latest and greatest from Fossil, its Gen 5 smartwatch still arrives powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. On top of 24-hour battery life, you’re looking at a stainless steel design that packs in heart rate monitoring and tons of other fitness tracking features. Then be sure to check out our hands-on review for some added insight before heading below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Fossil 5E Smartwatch at $123.46 instead at Amazon. This offering delivers much of the same Wear OS functionality for pairing to your Android handset or iPhone, as well as plenty of fitness stats like heart rate monitoring. The biggest feature omissions here are built-in GPS as well as no rotating crown, but otherwise you’re looking at an even more affordable way to get in the smartwatch game. Though down from the usual $165 going rate, this all-time low is quite the notable discount at $22 below previous mentions. You can also learn more in our launch coverage.

And as we close out the year, the end of 2021 is giving you one last chance to save $50 on Apple Watch Series 7 before 2022 rolls around. Delivering a series of all-time lows, pricing starts at $349 on various colorways and sizes.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!