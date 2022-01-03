Upgrade to LED lighting in 2022 with four Sylvania 800-lumen recessed bulbs for $16.50

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Sylvania 800-lumen LED Recessed Light Bulbs with Trim Kit for $16.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this kit. These bulbs are designed to screw right into your existing recessed lighting fixture and upgrade your home to LED while also giving a refreshed look with the included trim. You’ll find a 2700K color temperature and 800-lumen output, which replaces a 65W incandescent light with a bulb that only uses 12W of electricity. On top of that, they’re rated for use in damp locations like showers, bathrooms, and the like for a versatile design. Head below for more.

Save some cash and upgrade regular light fixtures when you pick up this 8-pack of 750-lumen LED bulbs available for $12.50 at Amazon. Sure it doesn’t output quite as much light as today’s deal, but 750-lumens is so close to 800-lumens that you’ll likely not notice a difference. On top of that, these bulbs don’t include trim kits for recessed fixtures, however, they’ll work perfect in bathroom vanities, ceiling fans, and more.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a 3-pack of Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth smart bulbs on sale for $81. These lights replace your existing bulbs and add a pop of color to any space. With HomeKit integration and built-in Bluetooth, setup is simple and you’ll be up and going in no time once they arrive.

More on the Sylvania LED Bulbs:

Integrated lamp and trim with medium base for use in fixtures that support a half pound lamp, backed by a 3-year warranty.

This LED has a color temperature of 2700K provides soothing welcoming soft white light and 80 CRI.

This light bulb has a lifetime up to 25,000 hours, or 22.8 years.

Replaces 65W light bulb by using only 12W.

Suitable for use in damp locations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!