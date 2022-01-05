Add the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical to your 2022 workout routine at $125 (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer (SF-E905) for $125.14 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. This elliptical is ready to help you crush 2022 fitness goals with eight levels of magnetic resistance and the ability to follow along with your workout progress on the digital display. This screen showcases time, speed, distance, calories, and even your pulse from the built-in monitor. It’s also a compact system that’s made for folks who don’t have a ton of extra space in their workout area, as well. Head below for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings to pick up Sunny Health & Fitness’ official exercise equipment mat for just $23 at Amazon. Designed to help keep your hardwood floors protected from the contant weight of the elliptical that’s on sale today, this mat is made to span the entire size of the equipment for a complete solution out of the box.

Don’t forget that Amazon just discounted CAP workout gear by at least 25%, including the deadlift bar, ab roller, and much more from $10. There’s plenty on sale here and it’ll pair perfectly with your new elliptical, so be sure to check out our previous coverage for all the ways to save during this sale.

More on the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical:

RESISTANCE: Easily adjust the intensity of your workout with the twist of the precise micro-controller equipped with 8 levels of magnetic resistance.

DIGITAL MONITOR WITH PULSE: Follow along with your workout progress on the digital monitor that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse.

EASY SETUP: Avoid the hassle of overly complicated setups. This convenient elliptical cross trainer has been partially preassembled.

