Amazon offers at least 25% off CAP workout gear: Deadlift bar, ab roller, more from $10

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a range of popular CAP home workout gear. You can score the CAP Barbell Olympic Deadlift Weightlifting Bar at $52.20 shipped. Regularly between $70 and $90, we have seen it go for as much as $150 or more at Amazon over the last few months with today’s offer being at least 25% off the going rate. With a suggested weight of 500-pounds, this weightlifting bar can grow with you on your fitness journey and is made of tubular steel with carbon steel bolts. It has a loadable sleeve length of 9.5-inches and a total assembled weight of 28-pounds just on its own. CAP’s fitness gear carries 4+ stars over at Walmart. Head below for more CAP workout deals from $10.

our sports and fitness guide is jam packed full of discounted options for your 2022 workout routine. Not the least of which are these Echelon EX smart fitness bikes that bring that Peloton experience for even less with up to $152 in savings ready and waiting for you right here.

More on the CAP Barbell Olympic Deadlift Weightlifting Bar:

For use with CAP Olympic cast iron plates. NOT for use with Olympic Bumper Plates. This item benefits from an Extended 90 Day Return Window

SPECS Dimensions are 50” L x 29” W x 14” H; Loadable sleeve length is 9.5 inches; Total assembled weight is 28lb; Suggested Max Weight Capacity 500 pounds

GRIPS: Neutral placed grip are comfortable and elevated sleeves making lifting easier on the back

COMPACT: Constructed of tubular steel, this bar takes up minimal amount of space in home gym

