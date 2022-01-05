Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient TV Lightstrips fall to new Amazon lows from $215 (Save $40)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Play 65-inch Gradient TV Lightstrip for $214.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at only the second standalone discount as well as a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention from over the holidays. The 75-inch model is also on sale for $239.99, down from $280.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifically behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched at the end of last year and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right here to see why it’s a compelling option at $180.

This week at CES 2022, we’re tracking a collection of all-new smart home releases, as well. Our event hub is worth a look for all of the latest news off the Vegas Strip, especially when it comes to all of the gear that will integrate into your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

