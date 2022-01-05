UGG adds new markdowns up to 50% off during its New Year Sale + free shipping

50% off from $10

UGG adds new markdowns up to 50% off during its New Year Sale. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Neumel Natural Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. These boots are available in five color options and were designed to be highly lightweight. This style is cushioned, lined for added warmth, and has a ridged outsole that promotes traction. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.

