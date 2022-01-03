Levi’s takes extra 50% off all sale styles with best-selling denim from $17

Levi’s offers an extra 50% off all sale styles with code EXTRA50 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score best-selling jeans, jackets, t-shirts, and more with deals starting at $17. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are a great way to update your wardrobe for the new year and they’re highly versatile. The stretch material promotes comfort and this style was made for athletic builds, which means they have more room in the thighs. Plus, you can find them available in three color options. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire Levi’s sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 541 Athletic Taper Fit Jeans $29 (Orig. $70)
- 514 Straight Fit Flex Jeans $17 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans $25 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $24 (Orig. $70)
- Battery Bomber Jacket $48 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans $36 (Orig. $98)
- 501 Original Fit Cropped Jeans $32 (Orig. $98)
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $23 (Orig. $60)
- Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $30 (Orig. $128)
- 711 Ankle Skinny Jeans $17 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
