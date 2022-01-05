XTEND BCAA powder and Cellucor energy drinks now start from $16.50 (Today only, up to 35% off)

Today, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Cellucor and XTEND energy drinks to crank up your 2022 workouts. Alongside this morning’s vegan protein sale, now’s a great time to stock up on supplements while the price is right. One notable offer is the 30-serving container of XTEND Original BCAA Powder at $16.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly in the $24 range, if not more, this is at least 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one features zero sugar, calories, and carbs in “every delicious serving” designed to improve workout recovery and hydration. Each serving includes 7 grams of BCAA content and is “free of banned substances prohibited in sport.” More details and deals below.

Another great option for pre-workout engird boosting is the 12-pack of Cellucor C4 Energy Drinks at $16.61 Prime shipped via Subscribe & Save. Regularly closer to $23, this is the best price we can find at nearly 30% off and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It contains no artificial color or dyes and is a sugar free pre-workout solution that comes in several flavors.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Cellucor and XTEND energy drink deals for additional options as well.

As we mentioned above, Vega plant-based vegan protein powder is up to 30% off at Amazon today alongside a host of other plant-based options from $13. You can browse through al of those deals right here.

More on the XTEND Original BCAA Powder:

XTEND BCAA POWDER FOR MEN & WOMEN – The World’s #1 BCAA Brand has been perfecting recovery since 2004 with 7 grams of BCAAs in the nature-designed and research-proven 2:1:1 ratio

SUGAR-FREE BRANCHED CHAIN AMINO ACIDS – Zero sugar, zero calories, and zero carbs in every delicious serving

IMPROVE RECOVERY & HYDRATION – Consume a minimum of 14 grams of BCAAs per day – before, during, and after your workout – to stay hydrated and support recovery

