Vega plant-based vegan protein powder up to 30% off at Amazon today + more from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off plant-based nutrition and protein products. One standout here is the 1.8-pounds of Vega Protein and Greens Chocolate Powder at $21.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly between $32 and $37.50, this is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. My personal option of choice, it packs in 20-grams of vegan protein per serving as well as a host of greens including organic kale, alfalfa, broccoli, and spinach. It has no added sugar and comes in at 120 calories per serving for a particularly healthy way to bump your nutritional greens and protein intake across 2022. Head below for more.

If you prefer to go with the vanilla flavor of today’s lead deal, you can save even more at just under $20 for the same amount via Subscribe & Save. However, there is a wide variety of vegan and plant-based solutions on sale today, including the Vega Sport variant that packs in even more protein per serving as well as Garden of Life products, meal replacement shakes, and more right here. The deals start from under $13, all with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Speaking of your health routine, we are tracking some of the best prices in over a year on a range of TriggerPoint foam rollers, percussion massagers, and more. The deals start from just $21 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything neatly organized for you in yesterday’s roundup. Just be sure to hit up our fitness tracker hub for deals on some high-tech workout companions including today’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the Amazon low of $280.

More on the Vega Protein and Greens Chocolate Powder:

PROTEIN PLUS VEGETABLES adds effortless nutrition to your every day, sweetened with stevia—no added sugar, and 120 calories per serving.

20 grams of vegan protein from pea protein, brown rice protein and sacha inchi protein containing all nine essential amino acids.

Made with green vegetables including organic kale, organic alfalfa, broccoli, and spinach for an on the go healthy protein powder for women and men.

Keto-friendly protein powder with four grams net carbs, gluten free, lactose free, dairy free, soy free, non whey and low glycemic. Not a medical food

