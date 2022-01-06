Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to best price of the holiday season at $60 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $539 shipped. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at a match of the best price this holiday season at $60 off. For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look.

It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

If you’d prefer something a bit more affordable in the iPadOS department, we’re still tracking a series of $30 discounts across Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. The 9th-generation device arrives with a more affordable approach but delivers Apple Pencil support and other notable features along the way. Not to mention, new Amazon lows are up for the taking, too.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

