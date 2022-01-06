Avalon A12 Hot + Cold Water Cooler drops to Amazon all-time low at $222 (Reg. $290), more

Amazon is offering the Avalon A12 Bottleless Water Cooler for $222.18 shipped. Regularly $290, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It also sells for over $290 at Lowe’s. As opposed to some of the larger models that are also on sale today, this features a bottleless, filter-laden countertop design. A handy self-cleaning feature is joined by the ability to provide crisp cold, cool, or piping hot water on demand with a nice child safety lock to protect the young ones from burning themselves. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Lowe’s. More Avalon water system deals below.

If you would prefer to go with a bottle system from Avalon, you’ll find several other models on sale today at up to 16% off. The deals start from $246 on the remainder of today’s offers and you can browse through everything right here.

But if you’re looking for some intelligent home upgrades, kitchen lighting, or some HomeKit bulbs to add some ambiance to your space, our Philips Hue sale is where you need to be. With bundles at 20% off today, there are plenty of price drop you available and some rare deals on the popular smart home Hue ecosystem. Everything has been neatly detailed for you right here and you’ll find some of our top picks to ether get started or expand your existing setup as well.

More on the Avalon A12 Bottleless Water Cooler:

Get hot, cold or cool water anytime with this Avalon countertop bottleless water dispenser. The included sediment and carbon block filters clean and purify your water, and the self-cleaning ozone feature minimizes the need for cleaning. This Avalon countertop bottleless water dispenser comes with an installation kit for easy setup.

