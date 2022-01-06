Philips Hue launches 20% off mix and match sale on HomeKit light bulbs, strips, more

Philips Hue is kicking off a new mix and match sale today, taking 20% off a collection of its popular smart light bulbs, strips, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Just add any four of the products on the landing page here to your cart in order to lock-in the savings, which will automatically show at checkout. Ranging from its standard color light bulbs to portable lamps, bias lighting for behind the TV and more, everything pairs to your setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee. That lets you take advantage of HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as all of the other features that make Philips Hue some of our favorite smart home tech. Head below for all of the highlights.

Just remember you’ll need to add four of the following to your cart to see the prices drop.

Highlights from the Hue mix and match sale

Speaking of notable Philips Hue discounts, right now we’re tracking a series of new Amazon all-time lows on the Play Smart Gradient TV Lightstrips. As some of the first discounts to date, you can now drop the prices as low as $215. Upgrading your TV with some ambient bias lighting, these are also up to $40 off.

Philips Hue Go features:

The Hue Go portable smart light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you as you travel, use it as the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cozy Candle light effect. Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!