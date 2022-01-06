Black + Decker enters the Keurig-style cocktail maker game with new light-up Bev machine

We have seen some automated robot bartender, or Keurig cocktail makers in the past, and Black + Decker is getting in the game with its new Bev machine. Coming off the show floor at CES 2022, the new robotic vacuum-style Bev cocktail machine makes use of Barcode-laden cocktail pods and a sort of vacuum system to suck up your alcohol of choice and create automated cocktails in seconds. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Bev machine.

Black + Decker Bev cocktail machine

Keurig recently shuttered its automated pod-style cocktail business, leaving folks like Bartesian and its higher-end looking machine one of the only players in the game. In fact, Black + Decker is teaming up with Bartesian and makes use of its now not-so proprietary cocktail pods to offer up a more affordable option, and a not-so arguably less attractive solution.

The Bev machine uses a sort of tube and vacuum system to suck up your favorite gin, tequila, vodka, and more (up to five 750ml bottles) straight from the open vessels placed around the base of the machine to then automatically mix them together based on the barcode the pod you’re using calls for. The whole thing happens in about 30 seconds according to Black + Decker and is about as simple as these machines have gotten thus far by the looks of it – you don’t need to empty the liquor into additional jars like the Bartesian.

The Bev also redirects excess liquor back to the bottles and can even wash and clean out the tubes connecting them all on its own. While it is certainly a far more run-of-the-mill looking machine, it does have some fun party LED action to light up the bottles you’re using.

Black + Decker says the new Bev cocktail machine is scheduled to begin shipping this spring at $300, about $50 under its far more attractive partner (competitor) Bartesian.

You can get an even closer look in action via Newgadgets.de right here.

For more of the latest and greatest from the show floor in Vegas, swing by our CES 2022 news hub.

