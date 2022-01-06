FluentPet Connect allows you to text with your dog using new Bluetooth-enabled HexTiles

Have you ever wanted to text with your dog? Well, me either, but FluentPet is an interesting communication system looking to advance that connection between pets and owners with its new Bluetooth-enabled HexTiles and mobile app debuting at CES 2022 this year. It is essentially a series of floor tiles that owners can teach their pups and cats to use that allow them to send audible communications to owners and the connected app that has already been quite a hit on Instagram with the prototype first-generation system. Head below for more details FluentPet.

FluentPet Connect HexTile system

The orignal FluentPet HexTile system generated over $7 million in revenue since its launch, but the company is back with its new Connected system that takes the idea even further with smart, Bluetooth-enabled HexTiles and a new FluentPet mobile app.

The FluentPet Connect system is organized around a central Base HexTile, which provides a WiFi-Bluetooth bridge to connect additional Expansion tiles and automatically capture each press of a button. Using the mobile app, users can track which word buttons their learners are pressing and monitor their vocabulary development.

The new FluentPet HexTile variations are available with affixable faceplates to accomodate visual learning for pets as well as up to six push buttons to communicate various phrases and needs including things like “all done”, or a stranger is at the door, ready for a walk, and things of this nature. There are over 100 different buttons or phrases available on the HexTiles, each of which can be snapped together over time to increase your pet’s vocabulary.

The company says the new “upgraded, water-resistant construction” actually “discourages biting [and] can withstand the paws and claws of even the most eager learners” as well.

The Base HexTile that runs the connected tiles – each of which feature a microphone and small speaker to send and record “high-fidelity audio” to a smartphone – features a lithium battery that lasts over three weeks and is charged up via a USB-C port.

The FluentPet Connect Base HexTile goes for $69.95 and the FluentPet Connect Expansion HexTiles will sell for $49.95 when they begin shipping in “spring 2022.” Reservations can be made directly on the site right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Okay, it’s certainly not a system for everyone, and requires a serious level of patients and teaching many pet owners just aren’t interested in. However, there are plenty of folks that would like to create an even deeper bond with their furry friends and the FluentPet system actually does offer up the possibility to have your pets message your phone with words and phrases for how they are feeling. I’m not sure I would be the type, but I bet some folks might be convinced after the first time Rover sends them a text saying a stranger is at the door. Get a closer look via the official YouTube channel.

