Walmart’s holiday pricing on Instant Pot’s 8-qt. 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker is back at $59 (Reg. up to $100)

Walmart featured one of the best Instant Pot deals for Black Friday 2020 a couple months back and that offer is now once again available. You can score the 8-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for just $59 shipped, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked on a model of this capacity and with this kind of feature set in over a year. Locking in an 8-quart Instant Pot like this at Amazon would run you $100 right now while 6-quart variants are shipping for $89. Needless to say, this is the best value on an Instant Pot we can find right now and a great to time to scoop one up before Walmart shuts the Black Friday pricing down for good. Alongside 13 customizable programs for easy one-touch dinners, it sports seven cooking modes including pressure cook, rice cook, slow cook, yogurt, steam, sauté, and keep warm. The dishwasher-safe parts are joined by the family-ready 8-quart capacity at one of the best prices ever right now. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable from any brand right now, or ever for that matter. But you could opt for the 5.9-quart COMFEE 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi Cooker at $48. This is certainly a viable option, but it is a clearly a much smaller device, which may or may not be ideal for your setup, and doesn’t include quite as many built-in preset options.

While we are talking kitchen deals, head over to our home goods hub where you’ll find a host of discounted ways to upgrade your cooking game. Just this morning we spotted a solid offer on the OXO Good Grips POP airtight food storage containers starting from just $5 Prime shipped over at Amazon and you can get all of the details on those right here.

More on the Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Fast, versatile, and convenient, with its bright display and lid, the Instant Pot® Multi-Cooker is perfect for getting started with Instant Pot cooking. With 7 different cooking functions, you can choose to pressure cook for fast and healthy meals, or slow cook for deep flavor in all of your favorite recipes. The 13 smart programs are customizable, so you can set up easy, one-touch meals for lots of popular foods. When you’re done, cleanup is simple with a dishwasher-safe multi-cooker lid. Start enjoying fast and delicious meals with just the push of a button.

