OXO Good Grips POP airtight food storage containers fall as low as $5 at Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsOXO
From $5

Amazon is now offering a selection of OXO Good Grips POP airtight food storage containers on sale. Our top pick is the 1.9-quart Storage Container for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that this storage container is perfect for storing granola, popcorn, and other dry goods like that. The lid is airtight to help keep your food fresher for longer in the pantry, and the crystal clear design lets you easily see how much is left at the same time. This is far from the only OXO deal that we’re seeing, so be sure to head below to find all of the other discounts that we’ve found.

More OXO deals:

Don’t forget that Breville’s combo Bluicers and more are on sale for Black Friday prices again. Pricing across the Breville lineup start at $80, while the Bluicer itself now starts from $240 depending on which model you choose. Also, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to check out other ways to save on kitchen upgrades and more.

More on the OXO Good Grips Food Storage Containers:

  • OXO Good Grips POP Containers’ airtight, space-efficient design keeps dry foods fresh and your cupboards organized
  • New shapes, sizes and BPA free, dishwasher-safe construction stack perfectly with all POP Containers and can be customized to fit any space
  • Convenient fill line makes it easy to store staples like cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts and snacks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
OXO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Walmart’s holiday pricing on Instant Pot’s ...
Refresh the pantry with a new low on 14 Rubbermaid Cont...
COSORI’s 11-in-1 25L toaster oven is also a dehyd...
This portable solar panel has three USB-A ports to char...
SWFT’s VOLT e-bike delivers 32 miles of range for $50...
Latest Greenworks 24V 600PSI electric pressure washer f...
Load up on Orgain organic plant-based protein powder an...
Stay indoors and play a few rounds of this arcade baske...
Load more...
Show More Comments