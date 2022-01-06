Licheers’ desk-based iPad holder features a non-slip clamp for under $10 at Amazon

Leader Seller (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Desk iPad Holder for $9.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 55VWLIEZ at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Down from its normal going rate of $22, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to hold an iPad or other similarly-sized tablets, Licheers’ stand features an anti-slip silicone-clad clamp that ensures your device doesn’t move when held. On top of that, it allows you to display your tablet’s screen at just about any angle and in almost every direction, providing ample customizability. The all-aluminum construction also delivers a solid look and feel that offers a very premium design. Head below for more.

If you need quantity over features, we’ve found a 4-pack of plastic smartphone/tablet stands for $7 at Amazon. They’re right around $1.50 each, which is pretty budget-focused. Just keep in mind that these aren’t quite as configurable and they don’t offer the ability to uphold a tablet. But, with four, the whole family can prop up their device with ease. Plus, it folds flat making it super simple to toss in a backpack or purse.

Are you an iPhone user with a 12 or 13 series device? Well, Belkin’s MagSafe-powered 3-in-1 charging stand is on sale for a rare price of $127.50 right now. Normally $149, it’s not often we see this charging stand at a discounted price. It also features full 15W MagSafe charging abilities as well as a built-in Apple Watch holder and AirPods pad to power all of your devices at one time.

More on the Licheers iPad Stand:

All aluminum ally iPad stand holder, which makes it 3X stable and more durable. The weighted solid metal base with silicone pads can support kinds of the tablet, never shaking. With the anti-slip silicone on the clamp, our tablet holder for the desk will provide maximum protection for your device from any scratches and slides. The wider hook (0.71in) will be friendly with all tablet cases, never fall off.

Licheers tablet stand holder supports height adjustment from 8.9inch-13.4inch and 60 angle adjustment. iPad stands for desk provides you an ergonomic viewing angle for enjoying entertainment. (NOTE: if you use large devices, please loosen the bottom screws to lower the height for better stability.)

This iPad stands and holders are widely compatible with 4.0-12.9 screen cell phones, tablets, and other devices, such as iPhone, iPad, tablets, switches, kindles, ebook reader, which is bringing more fun to you.

