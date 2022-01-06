Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees rare discount to $127.50

Belkin is currently offering its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Station for $127.49 shipped when code NY22 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, this is the first discount we’ve seen since back in November, not to mention a rare chance to score this charger in stock at any price. This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12 or 13. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

If your nightstand or desk setup only calls for topping off a pair of devices, going with Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand is worth a look instead. Also on sale, you’re looking at the same savings which drop the price down to one of the lowest yet at $84.99. This model delivers the same 15W MagSafe charging support alongside a secondary 5W pad for refueling earbuds, just without the additional Apple Watch charger found above.

As for other iPhone 13 essentials, this morning’s edition of Smartphone Accessories roundup is packed with some affordable solutions to overhaul your charging kit. Starting at $6.50, you’re looking at plenty of discounts.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

