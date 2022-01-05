Breville’s combo Bluicers are back to Black Friday pricing + more from $80 at Amazon

Amazon has now brought back some of its Breville juicer Black Friday deals for the new year including the Bluicer combo machines. You can score the Breville 3X Bluicer Blender & Juicer for $239.95 shipped or the Pro Bluicer at $319.95 shipped. The standard model is within $2 of the Amazon all-time and both of them are now matching the Black Friday price we tracked back in November. Combining blending and juicing functionality in one, you’ll find five one-touch presets and 10 speed settings for creating fresh juice, smoothies, cocktails, and just about anything else your blender comes in handy for. A built-in vacuum system, cold extraction system, and 3.5-inch feed chute will have you making pro homemade juices all year round. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can get a much closer look in our hands-on video review right here. More juicer deals below.

More Breville juicer deals:

If the higher-end options from Breville are a little bit overkill for your home juicing game, a great alternative is this Mueller Austria model. It is easily one of the more popular options on Amazon and sells for $70 shipped, not to mention being the #1 best-seller there.

Now all you need is some vegan protein powder and BCAAs in between homemade juices and you’re set to go. Fortunately, both are on sale with up to 35% in savings today at Amazon.

More on the Breville 3X Bluicer:

The Breville 3X Bluicer is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 4 one touch programs and 5 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more

The 3X Bluicer’s versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients and create more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun

4 ONE TOUCH PROGRAMS: The Smoothie program optimizes time and speed for smoother dairy smoothies; Turn ice into snow with Pulse/Ice Crush or easily create fresh cocktails with the Frozen Cocktail one touch program; Auto Clean function for easy clean

