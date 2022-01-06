SanDisk’s Luxe metal 128GB iXpand USB-C and Lightning Flash Drive drops to $43 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for $42.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $65 from Apple and currently on sale for $53 via Best Buy, this model typically sells for between $50 and $60 at Amazon over the last year, is now within $3 of the limited all-time low, and sitting at the best price we can find. Alongside the Luxe all-metal casing, this 2-in-1 setup carries a Lightning connector on one side and a USB-C jack on the other. It is a great way to easily move content between devices with those two ports (iPhone, newer iPads, your MacBook, Android gear, and more) alongside optional password protection and automatic backups using the iXpand Drive app. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If the Lightning connection is of no use to your setup anymore, take a look at the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go model instead. Coming in at just over $28.50 shipped, this one provides even more storage space with both USB-C and USB-A connections on either side, just without the higher-end metal casing in tow.

And if you’re looking for some more robust portable storage, head right over to our ongoing offers on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. Now starting at new Amazon lows, the 500GB model is down at $73 shipped with 1,030MB/s transfer speeds and a stylish fabric treatment along the sides of the device. Hit up our coverage here for additional details and even more SSD deals.

More on the SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe

The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices, including Android phones.(1); (1)For iPhone, iPad Pro and iPod compatibility, see SanDisk Support ixpand compatibility web page. Android device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support; see SanDisk dualdrive-c web page for list of compatible devices

Automatically back up your iPhone photos, videos and more.(2); (2)iXpand Drive app required (except for Android devices).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!