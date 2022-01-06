Wansview’s 1080p webcam upgrades your WFH Zoom meeting setup for $21 on Amazon

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming Dealswansview
Reg. $30 $21

Smartcloud-US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wansview 1080p USB Webcam for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 30WANSVIEW at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This is down $9 from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since back in July when the webcam hit an impressively low $7 price. If your computer doesn’t have a 1080p webcam, or maybe there’s no camera at all, then this USB model is a solid upgrade. Delivering a 1080p signal over USB, this webcam also has built-in autofocus and microphones that allows those on the other end of the call to easily hear you. On top of that, it also includes a privacy cover that keeps the camera’s lens covered when not being used for added peace of mind. Want to learn more? Take a look at our Tested with 9to5Toys write-up to take a deeper dive then head below for additional details.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on the webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into the computer at any moment. For under $5 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

If you’re after a computer with a built-in 1080p webcam, consider looking at Apple’s latest M1-powered iMac. On sale right now for up to $100 off, this unique all-in-one desktop is on sale from $1,249 today which returns the unit to an Amazon all-time low. Take a look at our previous coverage to find out if this desktop solution is the right one for your setup.

More on the Wansview 1080p Webcam:

  • Wansview 106 web camera is equipped with the most advanced technology of Auto Focus. You don’t need to manually focus the camera to get a clear image, or suffer the pain from a fixed focus webcam. Wansview 106 can automatically focus on your face or the object within 3 seconds and deliver a crystal clear 1080P high definition image, giving you the most excellent experience during a video call.
  • Bulit-in high-level noise cancelling microphone, you can speak freely and clearly with your friends/family/students through this webcam, even though the background is noisy. This PC webcam is a better choice for Zoom / Facetime / Video Calling / OBS / Twitch / Facebook/ YouTube/ Xbox one/ Conferencing / Gaming / Streaming / Recording / Online School.
  • The webcam lens is 360° rotatable, which allows your to stream video in any angle, flexible for any task. The USB 2.0 port is plug and play design, which can be easily set up within 1 min without any drivers to be installed. The convenient clip can be placed on any desktop / monitor/ laptop / Chromebook / PC / smart TV / tripod.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals wansview

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe c...
Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Vide...
ViewSonic’s new 17-inch 144Hz portable USB-C moni...
Samsung’s Smart Monitors have built-in AirPlay 2, Net...
Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser proje...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Save $150 on epic 2-player Arcade1Up PAC-MAN tables for...
AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X offers imme...
Load more...
Show More Comments