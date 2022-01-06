Wansview’s 1080p webcam upgrades your WFH Zoom meeting setup for $21 on Amazon

Smartcloud-US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wansview 1080p USB Webcam for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 30WANSVIEW at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This is down $9 from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since back in July when the webcam hit an impressively low $7 price. If your computer doesn’t have a 1080p webcam, or maybe there’s no camera at all, then this USB model is a solid upgrade. Delivering a 1080p signal over USB, this webcam also has built-in autofocus and microphones that allows those on the other end of the call to easily hear you. On top of that, it also includes a privacy cover that keeps the camera’s lens covered when not being used for added peace of mind. Want to learn more? Take a look at our Tested with 9to5Toys write-up to take a deeper dive then head below for additional details.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on the webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into the computer at any moment. For under $5 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

If you’re after a computer with a built-in 1080p webcam, consider looking at Apple’s latest M1-powered iMac. On sale right now for up to $100 off, this unique all-in-one desktop is on sale from $1,249 today which returns the unit to an Amazon all-time low. Take a look at our previous coverage to find out if this desktop solution is the right one for your setup.

More on the Wansview 1080p Webcam:

Wansview 106 web camera is equipped with the most advanced technology of Auto Focus. You don’t need to manually focus the camera to get a clear image, or suffer the pain from a fixed focus webcam. Wansview 106 can automatically focus on your face or the object within 3 seconds and deliver a crystal clear 1080P high definition image, giving you the most excellent experience during a video call.

Bulit-in high-level noise cancelling microphone, you can speak freely and clearly with your friends/family/students through this webcam, even though the background is noisy. This PC webcam is a better choice for Zoom / Facetime / Video Calling / OBS / Twitch / Facebook/ YouTube/ Xbox one/ Conferencing / Gaming / Streaming / Recording / Online School.

The webcam lens is 360° rotatable, which allows your to stream video in any angle, flexible for any task. The USB 2.0 port is plug and play design, which can be easily set up within 1 min without any drivers to be installed. The convenient clip can be placed on any desktop / monitor/ laptop / Chromebook / PC / smart TV / tripod.

