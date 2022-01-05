Apple’s latest M1 iMac returns to Amazon all-time lows at up to $100 off from $1,249

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,249 shipped for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at only the second Amazon price cut on this configuration as well as the best price in months. The elevated 8-core model is down to $1,599, saving you $100 in the process and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed last year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior to match. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and up to 512GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

A notable alternative to Apple’s latest M1 iMacs is the Mac mini, which also happens to be on sale this week. Delivering up to $70 discounts to kick off 2022, you can pair this more compact Apple Silicon machine with a display of your choosing with more affordable price tags attached starting at $649.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

