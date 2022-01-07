Apple’s latest Mac mini gets you in the M1 game from $600 (Save up to $150)

Update: Adorama is now taking $150 off higher-end configurations at $749.

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at the best discount since the holiday season at $99 off. This is also quite notable in that recent shortages have had Apple’s entry-level M1 machine delayed well into the new year or out of stock in the first place. The elevated 512GB model is also discounted to $829, down from $899. Delivering all of the power found on Apple’s other M1 machines, the latest Mac mini arrives with the most compact design of the bunch with the ability to choose your own display. It packs up to 512GB of storage as well as 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Having just recently taken a hands-on look at Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub, I can attest to just how much of a must-have the accessory for Mac mini users. It sits underneath your machine in order to deliver front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in. There’s also an M.2 SSD slot for bundling in some additional storage for making the most of your M1 device. Go dive into our review right here or just pick one up for yourself with the savings from the lead deal.

Over in our Apple guide, you’ll find other ways to refresh your setup headlined by all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7. Dropping in price just in time to help you tackle all of those 2022 fitness resolutions, you can now grab the latest wearable from Apple starting at $339.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

