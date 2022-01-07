Bring a Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike home from $108 shipped (Up to $182 in savings)

We have spotted some notable deals on Sunny Health & Fitness exercise bikes today at Amazon from under $108. First up, is the belt-drive Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike at $216.62 shipped. Regularly up to $399, this is a massive $182 in savings, the lowest price we have tracked in over a year, and the best we can find. This one features a 49-pound weight flywheel system with a “maintenance-free” belt drive as well as an adjustable seat and handlebar design. A built-in water bottle holder is joined by caged pedals with straps as well as a push-down emergency break for safety. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart where it fetches $345. Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the more entry-level SF-B1203 Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike on sale for $107.87 shipped. This one is typically up to $199 and is also now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. It trades the belt-drive setup for a chain system, but is more than capable of keeping you in shape all winter long and beyond at a far more affordable price tag. An LCD stats monitor is complemented by the flywheel system, caged pedals, and padded handlebars.

If you prefer to take the elliptical route for a more full-body workout, we are also still tracking a great deal on the Sunny Health & Fitness model. Currently down at $125, this is a 1-year low and a great time to add one to your home gym setup for the new year. Hit up our sports and fitness hub for more.

More on the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Exercise Bike:

STATIONARY EXERCISE BIKE: The sturdy steel frame, heavy 49 lb weighted flywheel, and 275 lb maximum user weight gives this bike a rock solid build that will keep it moving ride after ride. Easily move the indoor cycle from room to room with the front-mounted transportation wheels. Stay hydrated throughout your workout. This convenient bottle holder is built into the frame for easy access.

RESISTANCE: Resistance system gives you the experience of a realistic, real-road feeling. Push down emergency brake will bring the bike to an immediate stop

