Logitech’s G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick is perfect for Flight Sim 2020, now $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for Windows at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate over the past few years, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in well over 12 months. Whether you’re a Microsoft Flight Simulator fan or just enjoy flying games, this joystick is the perfect upgrade from a controller or mouse/keyboard setup. It offers 12 programmable buttons that can be configured to whatever function you need and the 8-way hat switch is designed to “accurately capture specialized input for flight sims.” You’ll also find a rapid-fire trigger available here for combat simulators, should that be more your speed. Head below for more.

When it comes to joysticks or flight simulator accessories, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. However, Prime members can score this wired Xbox controller for $16 at Amazon right now. It gives a low-cost entry point into the world of flight sim controllers given Microsoft’s official game supports this method of input as an option. Plus, when not flying, you can use it to play other games too.

Speaking of flying, did you see the quadcopter deals that we found earlier today? It’s part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, meaning you only have until midnight to cash in on the savings. There are multiple models on sale right now and pricing starts at $159, so if you’ve been wanting to take to the skies in real life, these drone deals are hard to pass up.

More on the Logitech G Extreme Joystick:

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, Take Control: With advanced controls and a custom twist-handle rudder, this joystick is stable and precise whether you’re dropping bombs or firing guns

12 Programmable Buttons: Easily configure each button of this controller to execute simple single commands or intricate macros involving multiple keystrokes, mouse events and more

8-way Hat Switch: The Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Precision Fightstick is designed to accurately capture specialised input specific to flight sims

