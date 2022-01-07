Get into aerial photography with today’s folding quadcopter Gold Box from $159 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ruko (96% positive all-time feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is currently offering its F11Gim Folding Quadcopter for $319.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and matches the all-time low set last May. This folding quadcopter is a great option for getting into aerial photography for the first time without breaking the bank. It packs a 4K camera for capturing photos and videos from the sky, as well as a 56-minute flight time, GPS features, and the ability to view a live feed on your iPhone in real time. Alongside the included remote, there’s also a pair of batteries and charger to complete the package. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Ruko Next-Level 4K Drone is on sale for $158.94. This more affordable model is down from its usual $230 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. While it’s not going to be as capable of a solution for all of those aerial photography sessions and the like, it will still let you earn your wings at a more affordable price. This package includes a pair of batteries and some other accessories alongside the drone, too.

If you’d prefer to keep your photography setup on the ground, this morning also spotted a notable discount on the latest GoPro HERO10 Black. This action camera delivers plenty of flagship features and is now on sale for one of the first times at $430.

Ruko F11Gim Folding Quadcopter features:

The 4K camera with 2-Axis gimbal stabilization plus the EIS (Electric Image Stabilization) technology reduce blurriness at the maximum, provides you incredible clear and stable video and picture quality; pictures are taken with 4K(3840 x 2160); Videos recorded with 4K@30fps; besides, camera zoom function can provide you more detail. The package came with two intelligent batteries, each can provide a max 28mins and total up to 56mins flight time; 5G FPV transmission distance can achieve 1900-3900ft; remote control range is as long as 4900ft.

