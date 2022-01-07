Mix up some protein in the 11-piece Magic Bullet with 3 on-the-go cups for $27 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system for $26.88 shipped. While we have seen this one in the $30 range, it does go for as much as $40, currently fetches nearly as much at Walmart, and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also within about $1 of the Black Friday listings. In case you missed out on that offer, this is a great time to scoop up the bundle with three on-the-go blending cups (not be confused with the base model option) and lids to match. This is a great little option for your protein shakes and smoothies that takes little to no effort for cleaning and occupies very little counter space as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Walmart customers. More details below.

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better mini, personal-sized blender at this price, not to mention with all of those easy-to-use blending cups. If you’re in the market for a perfectly capable protein maker system, today’s lead deal is worth serious consideration.

Need some organic, plant-based protein? The popular Orgain powders and waffle mix is now seeing notable price drops with up to 25% in savings and deals starting from just $7.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything neatly organized for you in yesterday’s roundup right here.

Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for even more workout price drops.

More on the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system:

Included: (1) 250W motor base, (1) cross-blade, (1) tall cup, (1) short cup, (1) party mug, (2) lip rings, (2) Stay-Fresh resealable lids, (1) to-go lid and 10-second recipe guide

The magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more. Cups are made out of high-impact plastic

Effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks like smoothies, omelets, sauces and dips. 250 watts high-torque power base

