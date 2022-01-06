Load up on Orgain organic plant-based protein powder and waffle mix from $7.50 (Up to 25% off)

We have spotted some notable deals on the popular organic Organ protein products today at Amazon so you can stock up for the new year. One standout is the Orgain Plant-based Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix now available for $7.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, clip the on-page coupon, and remember to cancel the sub after it ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $10, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a great time to stock up for some healthy breakfasts and snacks. The 11-ounce package contains 10-grams of protein, has no added sugar, and just 5-grams of net carbs. Made from almond and oat flours, it makes “delicious and fluffy pancakes packed with plant-based and keto friendly ingredients” to support your 2022 health regimen. Head below for more deals on Orgain plant-based organic protein powders.

More Orgain protein deals:

***Note: Watch out for on-page coupons and Subscribe & Save discounts on everything below, as detailed above.

More on the Orgain Pancake Mix:

Clean ingredients, higher standards — Keto, Certified Plant-based, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Made without dairy or soy ingredients

Your favorite breakfast food, now in a Keto-friendly option. Packed with 10g Organic Plant-Based Protein and only 5g Net Carbs with no added sugar

Pancakes to fuel your morning. — Delicious and fluffy pancakes packed with plant-based and keto friendly ingredients to support a healthy keto lifestyle

