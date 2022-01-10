Apple AirTags see rare discount down to $23 each when you buy four

Today only, Woot is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $93.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since back on Cyber Monday and drops the price of each item finder down to $23. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Though if you’re looking for a first-party solution to pair with your new item finders, we’re tracking a series of discounts on Apple’s official silicone/leather AirTag Loops. Delivering the best prices yet starting at $12.50, these rare discounts are worth diving into right here.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

