ESR’s wireless charging AirPods 3 Bounce Case with carabiner drops 30% to $8.50

Authorized ESR dealer YBintech (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ESR AirPods 3 Bounce Carrying Case for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct and closer to $12 on Amazon, this is at least 30% off he going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. You can also save an additional 10% on select ESR accessories when you purchase any two of the products on this landing page. Compatible with Apple’s latest third generation AirPods, the wireless charging Bounce series provides a shock-absorbing silicone shell with a hard inner core. The hingeless two-part design fully opens up for easy access and includes a built-in keychain hook alongside a carabiner clip with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars on the official ESR site. More details below.

While ESER has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers out there, you could save even more with this Ailun AirPods 3 Case Cover. This option comes in at $5 Prime shipped and also features a similar shockproof treatment with an included carabiner attached to the side of the silicone skin case.

While we are talking Apple gear add-ons, don’t miss our ongoing official silicone and leather AirTag Loop deals over at Amazon. And we also just spotted a diverse lineup of Apple’s iPhone 13 cases on sale as part of Best Buy’s latest flash event with just about everything matched over at Amazon as well. You can browse through those offers and more in this morning’s coverage right here.

More on the ESR AirPods 3 Bounce Case:

Compatibility: only compatible with AirPods 3rd Generation (2021); AirPods not included

Enhanced Drop Protection: shock-absorbing silicone with a hard inner core provides protection against drops, bumps, and scratches for your AirPods 3rd Generation case

Easy Access: snug fit with a hingeless, two-part design that opens fully for quick and easy access to your earbuds

Made to Move: built-in keychain hook with included carabiner makes keeping track of your AirPods 3 case a breeze

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!