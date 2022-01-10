Best Buy’s latest 1-day flash sale discounts official iPhone 13 cases from $37 and more

Best Buy is now kicking off the work week by rolling out a new series of 1-day deals in its latest flash sale. This time around you’ll find a wide range of product categories including iPhone 13 essentials, the latest Surface devices, battlestation upgrades, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35 and Amazon is matching many of the offers. Headlining all of the offers we have Apple’s entire collection of iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $37.49. Also at Best Buy. Delivering the second-best prices to date across the entire lineup, today’s discounts provide up to 23% in savings on covers for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets. Head below for more.

Having just been released earlier this fall, you’re looking at everything from silicone and clear cases to higher-end leather offerings in a varierty of styles, all of which come equipped with MagSafe support. Not to mention, the use of premium materials to deliver the expected Apple seal of approval that make these so popular with our audience. You’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in the latest Best Buy 1-day flash sale right here before time runs out. All of these offers will only be live through the end of today so act fast and start off 2022 with some extra savings. Here are some of our additional top picks, too.

Other Best Buy flash sale highlights:

iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!