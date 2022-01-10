Husky’s heavy-duty 72-inch workbench with built-in AC plugs now $300 (Save $100), more

Today only, Home Depot is currently running a wide-ranging storage sale across various brands and product categories. One of our favorite discounts is the Husky Heavy-duty 72-inch Height-adjustable Workbench for $299.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this specific table. Speaking of the table, let’s take a look at what all you’ll get. The 72-inch wide surface also measures 23-inches deep and supports a maximum of 2,300-pounds. It’s height-adjustable so you can dial it in to fit your space perfectly, and there is even built-in AC plugs and USB-A ports to both power and recharge your gear in the shop. Check out the rest of Home Depot’s storage sale right here then head below for more.

It doesn’t take $300 to get a solid workbench if you’re on a tighter budget. WEN’s 48-inch workbench offers both power outlets and a built-in light for just $161 on Amazon. Sure, it’s shorter at 48-inches wide instead of 72-inches, but you’ll find an included pegboard, drawers, and bottom shelf for added storage space here.

Ready to just build your own workbench? That’s a perfectly suitable solution as well, and one I often opt for. This simple DIY bracket kit is on sale for for $20 or less at Lowe’s right now, making today a great time to pick it up. The kit includes both brackets and screws so all you have to do is supply the lumber. Normally $35, this $15 or more discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen as well.

More on the Husky Workbench:

The Heavy Duty 6 ft. Workbench is designed to work with the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Set. The workbench includes adjustable legs that allow you to work at either sitting or standing heights, and the legs fold flat for storage when not in use. This workbench also features an integrated power strip and can support up to 2,300 lbs., making it an accessible and strong workspace. Combine the Workbench with any of the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Sets or other products from the Husky family of products for a complete garage storage solution that’s built to last.

